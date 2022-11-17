Dog Can't Believe Her Eyes When She Sees Who's Standing Outside The Door

Since the time when this sweet German shepherd named Sofie was just a puppy, her and her dad, Austin, have been inseparable. “She loves him so much,” Ally Ross, Sofie’s mom, told The Dodo. This year, however, due to life circumstances, Sofie and Austin were forced to spend more than a little time apart.

Austin is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and, earlier in the year, was called up for a six-month deployment. Sadly, that meant his daily routine of love and fun with Sofie had to be put on hold. It was something Sofie couldn’t quite comprehend. “After he left, she would still go into our bedroom and look for him,” Ross said. Fortunately, Austin wouldn’t be gone forever.

Last month, having completed his deployment, Austin could finally return home. Ross decided to record the moment he arrived at the door to surprise Sofie. The dog’s heart was about to be whole once again. When the door opened, Sofie could hardly believe her eyes.

Sofie’s disbelief quickly turned into an explosion of love and excitement. It was an outward expression of what Sofie’s spirit longed to feel each and every day Austin was away. “Oh, I definitely cried!” Ross said. Her dad is back. Their family is complete anew.

