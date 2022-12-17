Dog Calls Dibs On Her Favorite Bed In The Most Hilarious Way

Whenever Mya — a rescued brindle pittie with a big personality — has her bowl in her mouth, it usually means she’s got something to say. “Mya uses bowls to communicate many needs,” Mya’s mom, Briana Maiola, told The Dodo.

Most of the time, Mya carries her bowl in her mouth to signal to her mom that she’s hungry. “She makes lots of noises, wiggles like crazy, and relentlessly follows you around and stares at you,” Maiola said. She’ll also use the bowl to let her parents know that she has to go outside. “She will pace to and from a window or door with a bowl and drop it at the door, making a loud clang!” Maiola said.

You can watch Mya use her bowl to communicate here:

But lately, she’s been using her bowl to send a new message — this time to her dog siblings, Scrappy and Kekie. Whenever Mya wants to take a nap on her favorite bed but isn’t quite ready to snuggle up yet, she’ll drop her bowl onto the bed to let her siblings know that the spot is taken.

“We will find bowls sitting in beds, on couches or in other cozy spots to ‘hold her place,’” Maiola said. “Mya will drop a bowl and return to the spot when she’s ready for a snooze!”

Every time Maiola sees Mya dropping a bowl on her bed to “hold her place,” she can’t help but smile. Not only do Mya’s unique communication skills bring her joy, but Scrappy and Kekie’s reactions to the bowl are priceless every time. “Most of the time, her very patient siblings will respect the bowl and find another spot to lay,” Maiola said.

“But sometimes, the spot is just too good to resist and her siblings will ignore the bowl,” Maiola added. When this happens, Maiola makes sure not to disturb Scrappy and Kekie, since it’s their bed, too. Most of the time, Mya isn’t fazed by their presence. “Mya will usually cozy up on the bed anyways,” Maiola said. “Sometimes, when it’s an especially good spot, she will give the absolute saddest expression in hopes one of us humans will clear the spot for her.”

Regardless of whether or not Mya’s siblings respect her bowl messages, the three remain as close as ever.” “She and her siblings are very best friends,” Maiola said. “They are attached at the hip!”

When they’re not running around the backyard together and playing, the trio of besties can usually be found snuggling up together for a group nap. Mya may be the most dramatic of the three, but her family loves her anyway. “Mya is truly a special little girl who has taught all of us so much,” Maiola said. “She’s the happiest, wiggliest, most dramatic little dog I’ve ever met. We love her so much!”