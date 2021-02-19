4 min read Dog Brings Mom Exactly What She Needs Every Time He Hears The Baby Cry "He is the perfect big brother" 💞

When Liz Graffagnino Taft and her husband brought their new baby daughter home from the hospital, they didn’t know how their dog Remus would react. The 10-year-old pit bull had never been around children before, and was used to being the center of attention.

Liz Graffagnino Taft

The couple adopted Remus six years ago from the Flagler Humane Society, where the dog was recovering from a difficult past. “He was used for dogfighting and brought to the shelter when his owner went to jail,” Taft told The Dodo. “He was adopted twice and returned twice to that shelter for being ‘too clingy’ before we got him.” It took months for Taft to help Remus with his fear, separation anxiety and reactivity with other dogs. But the hard work paid off and Remus transformed into a sweet, loving companion.

Liz Graffagnino Taft

When it came time for Remus to finally meet the newest member of the family, the pittie was a natural with Taft’s baby. “We were super cautious at first because he’s so big,” Taft said. “So he met her through the gate and just licked her through it and was surprisingly calm. He immediately knew that he needed to be careful with her.”

Liz Graffagnino Taft

Remus fell in love with his little sister immediately and will do whatever he can to make her feel better. “He lays at my feet whenever I breastfeed and licks the back of her head when she cries,” Taft said. While the licking is a sweet gesture, Remus has recently started taking his caregiving responsibilities one step further. To help his mom comfort his baby sister, he grabs the special breastfeeding pillow whenever he hears his sister cry.

Liz Graffagnino Taft

“Every time she cries, we grab the pillow and I nurse her and she stops crying,” Taft said. “She was having a meltdown just before and crying for several minutes. The pillow was all the way upstairs on the bed and he ran up there, grabbed it and ran back down.” “He seems to have now associated that pillow with her no longer crying,” she added.

Remus' journey inspired his mom to become a certified canine behavior specialist with her own dog training business. And, now, he's helping the next generation any way he can. "He is the perfect big brother for our daughter,” Taft said.