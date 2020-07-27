2 min read Watch This Very Good Dog Bring Her Horse Friend A Carrot Such a good girl 💞

If the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, then there's no wonder this horse is in love with this very good dog. (And chances are, soon you'll be, too.)

Tina LeVoir-Jones

While on a visit to her friend's farm, Tina LeVoir-Jones captured video of what appears to be a regular routine between the horse and pup. When it comes time to give the horse a snack, the bighearted dog handles the task herself.

Carrying a carrot in her mouth, the dog happily races over to deliver it to her much larger friend. Here's that moment on video: