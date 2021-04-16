4 min read Dog Drags Her Entire Bed To Anyone She Really Loves "When she can’t contain her excitement, she gets the bed and brings it to the person she’s excited to see."

Ever since she was a puppy, Dora has had a bit of anxiety, and her family is always trying to find ways to help calm her down and make her feel a little less anxious. “She’s very needy and absolutely loves being cuddled and stroked, but she’s also very anxious, and since we got her, has been scared of loud noises, thunder, leaves and all sorts [of things],” Ruby Simpson, Dora’s mom, told The Dodo.

One of the things that has always helped with Dora’s anxiety is her special bed. It’s designed to help calm dogs who have anxiety, and Dora loves it so much. It means a lot to her, and wherever she's at home, her bed is never very far away.

Whenever Dora gets excited to see someone, she likes to bring them something to show how happy she is that they’re there. Oftentimes she brings them her teddy bear — but if they’re a really special person, she’ll bring them her most prized possession of all: her bed.

“Since she was a puppy, she always had to hold something in her mouth when she’s overexcited or anxious,” Simpson said. “Mostly it’s a teddy bear, but when she can’t contain her excitement, she gets the bed and brings it to the person she’s excited to see, sort of as a gift, but she has to hold it.”

Dora gets excited to see a lot of people, but not everyone gets the honor of being brought her special bed. That’s the highest accolade you can receive in Dora’s world. “Every time someone walks through the door, she will run to grab her teddy or bed, depending on how special they are,” Simpson said.

Dora’s bed has helped her through her anxiety issues, and so it’s incredibly important to her, which is why she loves to bring it to anyone who is equally as important — to let them know just how special they really are.