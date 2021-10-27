Dog Always Boops His Deaf And Blind Friend's Nose To Let Him Know He's There

Tamale was adopted from Speak for the Unspoken dog rescue when he was just 4 months old. He’s been both blind and deaf ever since he was born — but it really doesn’t affect him as much as people think.

“He will oftentimes run into things, but other than that, I see him as a completely normal dog,” Kayleigh Otstot, Tamale’s mom, told The Dodo. “A lot of times when people meet him, they say they would never know!”

Tamale has always been very outgoing. He loves people, babies and other dogs — and his friendliness helped him meet his best friend in the world, Jimmy.