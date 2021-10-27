Dog Always Boops His Deaf And Blind Friend's Nose To Let Him Know He's There
They met at the dog park and were instantly besties ❤️
Tamale was adopted from Speak for the Unspoken dog rescue when he was just 4 months old. He’s been both blind and deaf ever since he was born — but it really doesn’t affect him as much as people think.
“He will oftentimes run into things, but other than that, I see him as a completely normal dog,” Kayleigh Otstot, Tamale’s mom, told The Dodo. “A lot of times when people meet him, they say they would never know!”
Tamale has always been very outgoing. He loves people, babies and other dogs — and his friendliness helped him meet his best friend in the world, Jimmy.
“Jimmy and Tamale met at the dog park over a year ago,” Otstot said. “Originally Jimmy’s mom, Melinda, and I would plan to meet at the dog park. Then we started taking the two out on walks together and it went from there. They see each other at least once a week, if not more.”
Tamale and Jimmy have been close as can be ever since they met, and they have such a beautiful, unique friendship. Jimmy seems to be able to sense that Tamale is just a little bit different and may need extra support sometimes — which is why they’ve created the sweetest routine.
Whenever the pair meet up to hang out, Tamale waits in the car, and Jimmy goes running over and boops Tamale on the nose. That way, Tamale knows that Jimmy has arrived and it’s time to get the adventure started.
“Tamale always jumps out of the car, and the two immediately start to play,” Otstot said.
Every time the pair meet up, without fail, Jimmy boops Tamale’s nose. He knows that Tamale can’t see or hear him, so he’s found an easy way to get his attention. It shows much Jimmy truly cares about his best friend, Tamale — and neither of them would have it any other way.