Dog Loves The Beach So Much She Can't Stop Jumping For Joy She does it every time 😂

Tofu has always been a very vocal, sassy kind of dog, but one place that especially brings out her wild side is the beach. “She will zoom around and bark like crazy,” Ashleigh MacPherson, Tofu’s mom, told The Dodo. “The beach seems to be her favorite place to visit.”

Tofu loves the beach so much that as soon as she gets there, she can’t stop jumping around for joy — literally. Tofu leaps high up into the air over and over again, and it’s quite the sight to see.

“People who we passed on our walk — their faces would light up with joy seeing her happiness,” MacPherson said. While people definitely love watching Tofu and her eccentric jumping, her dog friends aren’t quite as sure.

“My other dog tried to join in, but her jumping skills weren't as impressive,” MacPherson said. “The other dogs we were walking with seemed unsure of what to make of this crazy, jumping, loud, ginger fox-looking dog.”

Tofu’s jumping is a little out of the ordinary, but it makes her unique, and eventually the other dogs around her get used to it. She just loves the beach so much, and jumping in the air is her way of showing it.

Tofu gets excited every single time her mom takes her to the beach, and her jumping is almost her way of saying thank you for getting to go to her favorite place.