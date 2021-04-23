5 min read Grandpa And His Dog Have The Most Perfect Matching Goatees “I stared at them both bonding with their goatees and bushy eyebrows, and it was like my grandpa had found his twin" 😍

When Hung Lay Quon lost his dog of 14 years this past January, he was devastated. His family could see how much he was hurting, and desperately wanted to be able to help him. “She was his happiness,” Tiana Sandberg, Quon’s granddaughter, told The Dodo. “They would go on walks four times a day, and when she passed, he was so heartbroken he would walk her ashes.” After some time had passed, Quon began looking into adopting because he really wanted to raise another dog and give her a wonderful life the same way he had for his previous dog. He and his family went to shelter after shelter, looking for the perfect match. They were slowly starting to lose hope, when, finally, they met Lily.

Tiana Sandberg

From the moment they met, it was clear that Quon and Lily were meant to be together. Their personalities complement each other, they seem to know what the other one needs — and of course, they look exactly alike. “I stared at them both bonding with their goatees and bushy eyebrows, and it was like my grandpa had found his twin,” Sandberg said.

Tiana Sandberg

At first, though, Quon didn’t even notice that he and Lily look alike. He adopted her because she was the right dog for him, and when he realized they also happen to be twins, the whole thing brought him even more joy. “He didn't see their close resemblance at first until my mom and I made them pose together with their unique looks to capture the moment on camera,” Sandberg said. “When we showed him the photo, he gave me a big smile and laughed, saying, ‘That's me and Lily! She's my companion.’”

Everyone who sees Quon and his new dog, Lily, can’t help but smile over how cute they are together, and recently, the entire neighborhood has started keeping an eye out for them every time they go for walks together. “Lily is always by his side, whether it's at dinner or when he's sitting on the couch,” Sandberg said. “They go on a walk when they wake up, after breakfast, before dinner and before bed. The whole neighborhood adores them and is always keeping a look-out for them, especially during these times when prejudice is still prevalent in society.”

Tiana Sandberg

Quon and Lily are now the best of friends, and he already can’t imagine his life without her. She’s helped him heal after the loss of his previous dog, and it’s clear that the adorable, matching dad-and-dog duo were always meant to find each other. “Their relationship is the cutest bond I have ever seen,” Sandberg said.