5 min read Dog Has Thrown A Tantrum After Every Bath He's Had For 16 Years And then he holds a grudge for three days, every single time 😂🛁

Pip is almost 17 years old and has been with his mom since he was just a puppy. He’s had so many adventures with his family over the years, from traveling to surfing to kayaking, and these days his favorite thing to do is cuddle up with the people he loves, enjoying his golden years. Pip is definitely one of the sweetest little dogs you’ll ever meet — until bath time comes around.

Abbey Cyester

For the past 16 years, Pip has hated every single bath he’s ever had. He’s thrown a tantrum during each one, and it’s honestly impressive how consistent he is with his bath time hatred. “Pip has ALWAYS hated baths, and he’s always been very vocal about it,” Abbey Cyester, Pip’s mom, told The Dodo. “A tantrum every single bath time.”

Abbey Cyester

While Pip never tries to bite or get aggressive during his baths, he does get very loud and vocal about how much he hates them, trying to tell his family to stop with the baths already. If you ask Pip, after 16 years, he definitely thinks he’s clean enough by now. “We have always enjoyed getting Pip to ‘talk’ like this, asking him how his day was, what he did that day, asking him to tell us what he’s upset about, etc,” Cyester said. “He has always been very vocal and this little dolphin sound (accompanied by hilarious squeaks and squeals) have been his lifelong vocal staples.”

Even when bath time is finally over, Pip is still very annoyed — and always holds a grudge for exactly three days. “Pip definitely holds very visible grudges after bath time,” Cyester said. “Although he will love me unconditionally no matter what I do, it’s very clear to see the looks on his face and the obvious head turns and sass for always about three days after baths.”

Abbey Cyester

In the days after bath time, Cyester does everything she can to win back Pip’s affection. She snuggles him and showers him with love 24 hours a day, and she can’t help but wonder if Pip secretly only holds the grudges so he’ll get a little extra attention. Still, Pip always holds firm in his anger, and keeps his grudge going for three days, every single time.

Abbey Cyester