Dog Abandoned In Old, Tattered Jacket Makes An Unbelievable Recovery

It is hard to do anything in complete darkness, let alone trap and rescue a scared dog. For that reason, Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy, prefers to do her rescues early in the morning.

But after receiving an urgent message one night of a seriously ill dog who’d been left abandoned and crying, Hall immediately packed up her car with snacks and a humane dog trap.

“I went out at midnight,” Hall told The Dodo. “She was out in the middle of nowhere, on a one-lane road. I knew I had to get her.”

At first, Hall had trouble finding the dog in the dark. But a special reflection helped her to finally locate the pup.

“I saw her by her eyes,” Hall said. “We named her Moonie because it was the moonlight that helped me notice her.”

Moonie’s eyes were beautiful, but the rest of her body was in desperate condition. “She was skin and bones wearing an old, dirty jacket,” Hall said. In fact, Hall was initially convinced that she’d trapped a coyote due to how skinny Moonie was.

“She had mange and scabies, and everything,” Hall said. “When I got her that night, she smelled so bad.”

But Hall stayed right by Moonie’s side in spite of her condition. The pair slept together in the car until the vet opened in the morning. After being seen by the vet, Moonie began rigorous treatment for her multiple illnesses, which required a six-week isolation period.

Once she’d completed her treatment, Moonie went into foster care. But, due to her lovable personality, her status as “foster pup” did not last long.

“She went to two different foster homes,” Hall said. “They were going to put her up for adoption during her second foster stay, but her foster mom said, ‘No, I can’t part with this gal. We can’t let her go.’”

According to Hall, Moonie has “the most amazing life now.”

Not only is she enjoying the love and attention that comes with being the only child in her new family, but she has been thriving in her new home by the beach and has made a stunning physical transformation.

“She looks like the most beautiful dog you’ve ever seen in your life now,” Hall said. “She deserves the world. And she deserves to have her story told.”