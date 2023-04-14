Doctor Presents The Internet With An 'Ethical Dilemma' Involving His Cats

As a medical professional working in the ER, Dr. Josh Trebach knows better than most what it’s like to have to make difficult judgement calls under the greatest of pressure. It’s an everyday part of the job. Recently, however, Trebach found himself confronted with a situation that had even him feeling unsure of how to proceed.

It involved his two rescue cats, Mako and Bucket.

Trebach simply adores his cats and does his best to shower them both with plenty of love and affection. Most of the time, it’s easy enough to keep Mako and Bucket feeling equally attended to — Trebach does have two hands for pets and scritches, after all. The other day, though, while walking through a hall in his home, Trabach was suddenly faced with a hard-to-resolve scenario. He decided to take to the internet with that “ethical dilemma.”

Though it was a lighthearted query, with Trebach asking, “What would you do?” — it had real resonance on Twitter. In a matter of days, thousands of users had weighed in with their own solutions to the Mako and Bucket dilemma. Here's a sampling of some of the responses:

Some responses were more helpful than others.

Fortunately, in the end, Trebach devised the perfect solution to keep everybody in his home happy.

