DNA Test Reveals The True Identity Of 'Mystery Animal' Rescued By Police

Late last month, officers from the Dallas Police Department in Texas came to the rescue of a young animal found cowering all alone near a dumpster. She’d been saved — but the discovery soon gave rise to one big question. What species was she?

Though she was clearly a canine, the animal’s new caretakers at Dallas Animal Services couldn’t say for certain if she was a dog or a coyote. There was also a possibility, given her appearance, that the pup was a hybrid of both.

In order to know for sure, Dallas Animal Services performed a DNA test on the mystery animal, whom they named Toast. The results would determine how best to care for her. And, sure enough: “Toast is a DOG! As we suspected, she turned out to be a beautiful little mutt,” Dallas Animal Services wrote in an update. “Her DNA results showed she is: 42% German Shepherd. 38% Siberian Husky. 20% Australian Cattle Dog."

