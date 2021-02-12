2 min read

DJ Recording Music At Home Suddenly Realizes He's Being Watched

"I felt that I wasn't alone ..."

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 2/12/2021 at 4:43 PM

These days, DJ Jody Flemming mostly performs his musical sets at home via video livestreams.

Recently, however, his beats attracted the attention of one unlikely audience member — who came to watch in person.

Jody Flemming

Smack-dab in the middle of this particular livestream, with Flemming on the turntables, a large furry figure darkened the doorway behind him. 

It was a bear, standing upright, seeming to vibe along to the music.

"I was just minding my business doing a DJ livestream, when I felt that I wasn't alone," Flemming later wrote. "I looked over my shoulder, and saw that I had a wild black bear visitor who definitely wasn't on the guest list ..."

Here's that moment on video:

Thankfully, the surprise visit ended without incident — but it's one Flemming likely won't soon forget.

He makes music for people to enjoy. If a bear likes it too, then all the better.

"I'm glad he came!" Flemming wrote.

The Best Things You Can Buy With Your Pet's Face On It

The Best Things You Can Buy With Your Pet's Face On It

Shop at Amazon
Custom Stickers of Your Dog

Custom Stickers of Your Dog

Amazon
$16
onsale!
Shop at Petsies
Petsies Custom Stuffed Animals

Petsies Custom Stuffed Animals

Petsies
$199
$249
Shop at Amazon
Personalized Dog Mat

Personalized Dog Mat

Amazon
$23
Shop at Petsies
Petsies Custom Pet Socks

Petsies Custom Pet Socks

Petsies
$25
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Photo Blanket

Custom Pet Photo Blanket

Etsy
$49
Shop at Etsy
Pet Photo Ring

Pet Photo Ring

Etsy
$42
Shop at Petsies
Petsies Custom Face Masks

Petsies Custom Face Masks

Petsies
$25
Shop at Etsy
Personalized Pet Cookie Cutter

Personalized Pet Cookie Cutter

Etsy
$49
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Portrait

Custom Pet Portrait

Etsy
$30
Shop at Etsy
Dog Butt Leash Holder

Dog Butt Leash Holder

Etsy
$18
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Earrings

Custom Pet Earrings

Etsy
$18
Shop at Etsy
Custom Pet Bracelet

Custom Pet Bracelet

Etsy
$40
Shop at Etsy
Engraved Custom Portrait Pet Necklace

Engraved Custom Portrait Pet Necklace

Etsy
$40
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.