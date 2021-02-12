DJ Recording Music At Home Suddenly Realizes He's Being Watched

Recently, however, his beats attracted the attention of one unlikely audience member — who came to watch in person.

These days, DJ Jody Flemming mostly performs his musical sets at home via video livestreams.

Smack-dab in the middle of this particular livestream, with Flemming on the turntables, a large furry figure darkened the doorway behind him.

It was a bear, standing upright, seeming to vibe along to the music.

"I was just minding my business doing a DJ livestream, when I felt that I wasn't alone," Flemming later wrote. "I looked over my shoulder, and saw that I had a wild black bear visitor who definitely wasn't on the guest list ..."

Here's that moment on video: