Divers Exploring Sunken Ship Find Someone Extremely Rare Hiding Among The Wreckage

Back in 1883, a huge ship called the S.S. Tasman sunk into the sea, just off of Tasmania’s Tasman Peninsula. Decades went by, and the ship, now settled on the seafloor, became home to scores of amazing fish. Recently, a group of Tasmanian divers organized a diving expedition to honor the 140th anniversary of the ship’s sinking. Little did they know, this diving trip would be one for the history books. Swimming among the wreckage, diver Brad Turner noticed a flash of pink. Turner swore the animal was a handfish, but that couldn’t be possible — handfish are endangered and extremely rare.

YouTube/Tasmanian Underwater Explorer

“I was confident it was a pink handfish, but, given how rare they are and how infrequently they have ever been seen, I wasn’t 100 percent sure, and I guess I was somewhat in disbelief,” Turner told The Dodo. “[I] quickly gained James’ attention by flashing my dive light at him.” Alerted by his fellow diver’s lights, James Parkinson made his way over.

YouTube/Tasmanian Underwater Explorer

“I thought they had found an interesting artifact,” Parkinson told The Dodo. “Once my eyes adjusted to what they were pointing at, I saw the handfish and realized immediately it was [a] pink handfish and that this was a significant discovery.” You can watch their discovery unfold in this video taken on the dive:

YouTube/Tasmanian Underwater Explorer

According to the Handfish Conservation Project, there are less than 100 adult handfish left on the planet. These unique reddish-orange swimmers are named for their hand-like fins, which they use to crawl along the seafloor. Once more common, handfish populations have dwindled significantly due to a number of factors, including introduced predators, pollution and habitat decline. Seeing a handfish in the wild is an incredibly special experience. “We believe we are the first divers to ever find this species in its natural environment,” Turner said.

The divers are thrilled that their expedition led them to such an amazing species. They’re glad that their hobby has helped shed light on this treasured, endangered fish.

Brad Turner

“For me, it has added another dimension to our diving,” Turner said. “It’s exciting to think about what we might find. To make a contribution to science while enjoying our recreation is quite rewarding.”