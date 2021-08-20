Diner Spots A Guy Out On The Sweetest Date With His Dog Relationship goals 💞

The other day, Gemma Colón stopped by a restaurant in New York City to grab a bite. But the visit ended up satisfying more than just her appetite. “I was presented with one of the most unexpectedly heartwarming views,” Colón told The Dodo. “I noticed this dog seated across from his owner, perched up on a chair, acting like an absolute proper gentleman.” The dog and his owner were apparently on a date.

Gemma Colón

Colón was fortunate enough to be seated in view of the adorable pair — basking the sight of the good thing they have going. "[The man] was doing a crossword puzzle and sipping a glass of red wine with his meal. His date (the dog) was enjoying his own bowl of water, which he slurped politely," Colón said. "It was really amazing how well-behaved the pup was. I saw better table manners displayed by this dog than I’ve seen from some humans." Here's footage of the pair enjoying their night out on the town:

While the man and his dog dined, Colón saw other patrons smile at the sweet scene as well. No one had the heart to interrupt their meal to comment on their cuteness, but Colón did overhear an exchange with their server — revealing that this wasn't just a one-off outing. "I heard a waitress comment on how good the dog was at one point, and the man replied saying he brings the dog with him everywhere," Colón said. "It definitely seemed like a very pleasant date, with lovely company."