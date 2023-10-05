Deputy Stares Into Pipe And Locks Eyes With Fluffy White Face

While recently out on patrol, a Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) officer was stunned to see a dog get hit by a car. The deputy watched in horror as the injured dog ran away, taking refuge in an open concrete structure near the side of the road. Concerned for the pup, the deputy sprinted over, crouched down and stared into the long black abyss. He soon locked eyes with the pup’s pleading face staring back from deep within the pipe.

The officer eventually coaxed the dog out of the pipe to safety. The injured dog was a stray without a microchip or an owner, making her a candidate for euthanasia. Luckily, People for Animal Care and Kindness stepped in to help cover the dog’s emergency surgery needs. Safe at Sumner Veterinary Hospital, the dog, later named Piper, began to get the care she so desperately needed. Hospital staff were heartbroken by her situation. “I was so sad to see this beautiful dog,” Nichol Phillips, the marketing manager for Sumner Veterinary Hospital, told The Dodo.

Though her story had a tragic beginning, hospital staff were glad that things were finally taking a turn for Piper. “It truly breaks my heart that she found safety in an underground culvert,” Phillips said. “We are so grateful to the PCSD deputy who shed his gear and crawled into the pipe to get her.”

Piper has since been transferred to a foster family, where caretakers are slowly learning more and more about the friendly dog’s personality. “She really seemed to enjoy her car ride and seems to love being around other dogs,” Phillips said.

