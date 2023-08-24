Amazon Delivery Driver Spots The Weirdest-Looking 'Dog' Trotting Toward His Truck

An Amazon delivery driver named Erik was out delivering packages as usual when he noticed someone furry walking in front of his truck. He figured it was a dog coming to say hi, which happens to him a lot on his route. He was getting excited to greet the dog and see if he’d ever met this one before — then suddenly realized he wasn’t a dog at all. When the animal made it to the door of his truck, Erik realized the friendly neighbor was actually a goat.

Erik and the goat stood watching each other for a few seconds, both assessing the situation. Then, the goat decided Erik was friendly and climbed on the truck, greeting Erik just like a dog would. Erik couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of the situation. “This is so funny, what the heck,” Erik said in a video about the encounter. The goat jumped up onto Erik to say hi and even stuck his little tongue out. He was wearing a collar and a leash, which made Erik think this kind of thing probably happens a lot.

A TikTok user who has goats commented, “[T]hat bell means he’s the problem goat.” Luckily, using the leash, Erik was able to lead the friendly goat back to where he came from. He was glad it didn’t turn into a neighborhood-dog-who-wouldn’t-leave-his-truck, which has happened to him before.