Deer Trapped In Construction Site Is So Grateful Someone Finally Noticed Him

Last month, Tim Ryan combed through Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood trying to find his lost dog, Bruce. After a long day of walking around familiar streets with no sign of his pup, Ryan posted a picture of Bruce on his community’s Facebook group, Roxborough Rants & Raves, hoping someone nearby would recognize him. The concerned dad continued his search the next day and eventually wandered onto a dangerous construction site behind a busy road. He peered inside a 15-foot concrete ditch on the property, worried that Bruce might’ve fallen in. To his surprise, there was someone trapped in the building’s foundation, but it wasn’t Bruce. This scared boy was tall, stocky and sporting an impressive set of antlers.

Ryan had no idea how long the deer had been in the hole, but he could tell that the poor guy was stressed. “He looked like he was gonna hurt himself,” Ryan said in an interview with Philadelphia’s NBC10.

Ryan attempted to reach out to local authorities, but they ignored his calls at first. With nowhere else to turn, he opened Facebook and posted his discovery on Roxborough’s Rants & Raves, again pleading for help. “Nobody will rescue this poor deer,” Ryan wrote. “I feel really bad for this deer. He might die in there.”

Ryan’s neighbors acted quickly. They promised to alert their local game commission office about the deer, but they had another frantic message for Ryan: Someone in the group had found Bruce. “This large male dog was in my dog’s outdoor kennel this morning,” Ryan’s neighbor, Jen Jones, posted in the group hours earlier. “Please help me find this dog’s owner.”

Consumed by the unexpected deer rescue, Ryan missed the initial updates about Bruce. He watched as game commission officers arrived on the scene with heavy machinery in tow, having no idea that his best friend was waiting for him nearby. The game commission officers quickly crafted a rescue plan for the full-grown buck. They temporarily tranquilized him to ease his stress, then carefully lifted him out of the home’s foundation using a telehandler truck.

You can watch NBC10's coverage of the rescue here:

With the deer freed from the ditch and in the right hands, Ryan finally checked his phone. He was elated to discover that Bruce was also safe and sound. Ryan and Bruce reunited that evening, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Despite being away from home for a couple of days, Bruce was in great condition when he returned.