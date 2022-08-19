Deer Befriends Dog Over Fence And Comes Back To Visit Every Day

When Holly Faulconer first noticed a deer coming to steal seed from her bird feeder, she was charmed by the brave little fawn.

Pretty soon, though, the little deer , who she named Sassafras, started appearing for a different reason altogether. She wanted to see her new best friend , Faulconer’s dog, Huey.

Faulconer rescued Huey nine years ago, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Huey is very protective of his mom, so Faulconer was surprised when he started showing interest in befriending Sassafras instead of seeing the curious deer as a threat.

“Huey was a little confused at first, and definitely cautious,” Faulconer told The Dodo. “I would just talk to them both and make sure they both felt safe. Slowly, they just started talking over the fence!”

Watch Huey and Sassafras' first meeting: