Deep-Sea Explorers Can’t Stop Gushing Over This Puppy-Like Find

The ocean’s depths hold no shortage of unique and fascinating species — creatures who can often seem downright otherworldly. But far beneath the surface, a group deep-sea explorers encountered an animal who struck them as adorably close to home.

This week, marine enthusiast from the YouTube channel EVNautilus shared some surprisingly sweet footage from a recent deep-sea exploration. From their vantage point via an underwater drone, the channel’s adventurers encountered someone they identified as a snailfish. But this was no boring find. The fish’s cute appearance couldn’t help but make the explorers gush — comparing the scaly sea animal’s inviting vibe to that of a friendly puppy. And it’s easy to see why:

There, at a depth of a whopping 2,788 meters, was a face that brought a smile — and the fish appeared to be equally intrigued by the curious contraption that found him. According to group that encountered the snailfish, his species can be found throughout the world's oceans, even much deeper than this little guy: "Some snailfish species have even been found in the Mariana Trench, over 8,000 meters deep!" the Nautilus Live Facebook page wrote. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows on Earth, there's cuteness to be found for those who look.