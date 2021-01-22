3 min read Deaf Dog Who's Never Heard A Bark Invents Her Very Own Way Of 'Speaking' It may sound different — but it's still perfect ❤️

This is Reggie — a sweet rescue dog who lives in a world of silence. Her family believes she was born deaf, so chance are Reggie has never heard what a dog is supposed to sound like. But that hasn’t stopped her from creating a “bark” that’s all her own.

Lindsay Kelly

Though Reggie probably doesn't know the sound of a bark, she’s become aware of the physical movement associated with it, having watched other dogs speaking. And, evidently, she came to the conclusion that it must be a pretty good way of getting attention. So, one day, she decided to try it out herself — much to her family’s surprise. Normally, Reggie doesn't make a peep. “It definitely took me a moment to realize what she was doing,” Lindsay Kelly, Reggie’s owner, told The Dodo. “I thought it was a sneeze or cough at first. But when she continued doing it and looking at me as she did, I realized she was trying to communicate.” Here’s Reggie in action, clearly proud of her accomplishment: “Good bark,” Kelly says.

Reggie had found her “voice” — and she’s been using it ever since. Her bark may be cutely unconventional, but the best part of all is that it works. Kelly is aware of what to listen for, and Reggie is always delighted to know she’s being heard.

Lindsay Kelly