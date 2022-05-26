Deaf, Blind Dog Who Never Knew Love Before Slow Dances With Mom Every Day

Beanie has never had a human who loves her as much as Julie Elrod. The timid rescue dog hadn't known a loving touch until Elrod brought her home. Now, the two share a special bond through dance.

Julie Elrod

“I have been dancing with Beanie every day since we adopted her from Rescue Dogs Rock in 2018,” Elrod, Beanie’s mom, told The Dodo. “Since she is blind and deaf, I communicate with her through touch.” Dancing together strengthens their unique bond — especially because Beanie didn’t always like being touched. “When we would try to pet her [before], she would want to get away from us and be by herself,” Elrod said. “Now, every day, I do ‘slow dance therapy’ to hold her close and sway back and forth. Even though she can't hear me, I also sing to her.”

Julie Elrod

After years of dancing together, Beanie now looks forward to spinning around the living room with her favorite person. And Elrod does, too. “She now trusts me totally and she relaxes completely and melts into my body as we slow dance,” Elrod said. “I do not care what appointments I have or who I am supposed to meet, I make time every single day to slow dance with my best friend and soulmate.” You can watch Beanie and Elrod dance here:

Before Elrod, Beanie’s journey wasn’t an easy one. Through Elrod’s patience and persistence, Beanie has come a long way. “She did not know how to give love or receive love and it was pretty clear that she wasn't interested at all in learning about love,” Elrod said. “She had no idea about housebreaking. She did not like to eat, so, even now, we have to hand feed her.”

Julie Elrod

The small dog has now been with Elrod four years and doesn’t wag her tail or give kisses. “She shows me that she loves me in different ways,” Elrod said. “And she’s in my arms pretty much 24 hours a day. Wherever I go, she goes.” Beanie finally found a happy ending, but it’s Elrod who says Beanie changed her life.

Julie Elrod

“I would not trade being Beanie's mom for anything,” Elrod said. “I love her so unconditionally and infinitely. Beanie is my soulmate dog, and I thank God for every second I have with her. No amount of time I have with her will ever be enough.”