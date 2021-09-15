Cat Ring Bearer Totally Steals The Show At Wedding

Technically, it was the bride and groom’s big day. Their careful planning had finally culminated into what they hoped would be a wedding to remember. But what has people talking most about that day isn’t the happy newlyweds. They're talking about the couple’s handsome ring bearer, Moose.

Evidently, rather than exclude their beloved pet from the wedding festivities, the couple decided to give him a leading role — and to make sure he looked the part. While there were no doubt many fashionable guests in attendance for the ceremony, Moose, in his little custom collar and tie, easily stole the show. And then he won the internet. Moose's human escort at the wedding tweeted a photo of the dapper cat, and the image quickly went viral:

It didn't take long for commenters to take notice of Moose's regal appearance — pointing out that, despite being a cat at a wedding, he somehow seemed above it all.

"I feel like I owe this cat some money," one Twitter user wrote. Another went ahead and made some fitting updates to Moose's picture.