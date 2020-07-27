3 min read Dad And The Dog He Didn't Want Now Have The Sweetest Bedtime Routine "He fell in love" ❤️

Believe it or not, there was once a time when Alice Garrido Gallardo’s dad didn’t want another dog at all — but now he pretty much epitomizes what it means to be a proud pet parent. He and his pup, named Jean Grey, have the sweetest bedtime routine to prove it.

Alice Garrido Gallardo

Jean Grey started out life as a stray and was rescued by Gallardo's friend. When Gallardo suggested to her dad that they adopt her, he was opposed to the idea at first. “We had lost our old dog and he didn't want to have another one anytime soon,” Gallardo told The Dodo. “He was still grieving.” Gallardo, however, wasn’t deterred. She decided to arrange an introduction between Jean Grey and her dad. And sure enough: “He fell in love the day I brought her home,” Gallardo said.

Alice Garrido Gallardo

As time went on, his love for the dog he didn't want only grew stronger — and he found the most wonderful way to show it. "He began to put her to bed every night," Gallardo said. Here's a video of their adorable bedtime routine: