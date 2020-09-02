4 min read Cat Demands A Ride In Her Box Every Single Night Before Bed She never lets her dad forget 😹😻

Selina was adopted into her family after she was abandoned, and ever since then, her dad has always been her favorite person. “He loves to carry her around like a baby,” Divya Krishnan, Selina’s family member, told The Dodo.

Divya Krishnan

Selina and her dad have always had a special bond and love doing things together, and one night after he arrived home from work, they accidentally created a fun game that has now become their nightly routine.

Divya Krishnan

Selina was relaxing in a box, one of her favorite activities, when her dad decided he needed to move the box. Rather than make Selina move, he just pulled the box to where it needed to be with Selina still inside it — and she absolutely loved it. “He wanted to move the box one night while she was in it and then next minute she was in the box having the time of her life so now he always keeps at least two boxes upstairs for her to have a ride,” Krishnan said.

Now, Selina and her dad have a nightly routine. She waits at the door for him to come home from work, then follows him upstairs and waits for him to get changed. Once he’s ready, she hops into her box and he pulls her around for a while. It’s the perfect way to end the day, and Selina refuses to ever go without it. “It always happens in the evening, same time,” Krishnan said.