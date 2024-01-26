Dad Catches A Furry Thief Stealing His Kids' Birthday Cupcakes

Casey Bard couldn’t wait to celebrate his twins’ 10th birthday last week. As he arrived home, gifts in hand, the proud dad noticed an unexpected present at his front door: a red Edible Arrangements bag. Bard knew instantly that his children would love the sweet treat, a surprise sent by a family friend. But as he walked up to the package, he realized something was wrong.

“I looked into it to see what we got sent, and it looks like somebody already had their way with our cupcakes,” Bard said in a TikTok. “We’re missing one.” Inside the bag, Bard found a tray that once carried four confetti cupcakes. The tray’s lid was askew and one cupcake was missing.

Bard couldn’t believe that someone had broken into the gift. He looked around for clues leading to the culprit, then became instantly suspicious when he saw small footprints in the snow blanketing his front yard. The tiny tracks led to a large tree just steps away, then curiously stopped. Bard raised his gaze to the branches above his head, only to find a chubby squirrel carrying the missing cupcake.

“[I] said, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me,'” Bard recounted on TikTok. “[There’s a] non-domesticated squirrel in our front yard, eating a cupcake in the tree.” Meanwhile, the squirrel nibbled happily away at his delicious find. He’d wandered through the Webster, New York, neighborhood many times, but he’d never encountered such tasty treasure before.

You can watch him devour the cupcake here:

As surprised as he was, Bard couldn’t help but find humor in the situation. And his kids were more than happy to share their birthday treat with their fluffy neighbor. “They were very OK with it,” Bard wrote in a comment.

The Bard family went on to have a fun birthday evening filled with games, gifts and the remaining cupcakes. A few days later, after Bard’s TikTok went viral, Edible Arrangements sent another set of cupcakes to the Bards’ door. As much as they loved the first set of cupcakes, the Bards considered giving the second round away to a special someone. “Should we just leave these out here as a ‘thank you’ for making us all laugh, instead of eating them?” Bard questioned. “We might just leave them and set up a camera.”