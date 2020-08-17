4 min read Dad Builds A Fort So His Son Can Look Out The Window With His Best Friend “They have been close since he was born" ❤️️

Connor has always loved watching trucks and motorcycles from the window with his best friend, Lucy. Unfortunately, he’s not quite as tall as the 6-year-old golden retriever, which can pose a bit of a problem.

Dave Coughlin

“He has a plush chair that he uses as a stool to look barely out the window but I’ve always felt bad he didn't have a good view,” Dave Coughlin, Connor’s dad, told The Dodo. Recently, Coughlin had a little free time on his hands and was in the mood for a project, so he decided to help Connor out. “COVID boredom is real and I love random home improvement projects,” Coughlin said. “It was just something that popped into my head one day.”

Dave Coughlin

Coughlin spent about four days working on Connor’s “fort” and soon it was ready to go. After purchasing $100 of lumber, he just winged it. “In hindsight, I got lucky it turned out well,” Coughlin said. “I kept randomly adding to it — the handrail top, the base molding. My wife told me to stop after a few days and let [Connor] play with it.”

Dave Coughlin

It took Connor a little time to learn how to crawl up the steps, but now he loves it. The fort gives him the perfect vantage point to watch the neighborhood with Lucy.

Dave Coughlin