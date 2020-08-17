Dad Builds A Fort So His Son Can Look Out The Window With His Best Friend
“They have been close since he was born" ❤️️
Connor has always loved watching trucks and motorcycles from the window with his best friend, Lucy. Unfortunately, he’s not quite as tall as the 6-year-old golden retriever, which can pose a bit of a problem.
“He has a plush chair that he uses as a stool to look barely out the window but I’ve always felt bad he didn't have a good view,” Dave Coughlin, Connor’s dad, told The Dodo.
Recently, Coughlin had a little free time on his hands and was in the mood for a project, so he decided to help Connor out.
“COVID boredom is real and I love random home improvement projects,” Coughlin said. “It was just something that popped into my head one day.”
Coughlin spent about four days working on Connor’s “fort” and soon it was ready to go. After purchasing $100 of lumber, he just winged it.
“In hindsight, I got lucky it turned out well,” Coughlin said. “I kept randomly adding to it — the handrail top, the base molding. My wife told me to stop after a few days and let [Connor] play with it.”
It took Connor a little time to learn how to crawl up the steps, but now he loves it. The fort gives him the perfect vantage point to watch the neighborhood with Lucy.
Now, whenever Connor runs to the steps to look out the window, Lucy follows.
“Anytime Connor hears a horn or motorcycle, he gets very excited and runs to the steps,” Coughlin said. “Lucy is obsessed with squirrels or any guests so when he ran over, we duped her into thinking there was a squirrel.”
Lucy is happy to share her spot in front of the window, since it means she gets to spend more time with Connor. "She is one of the sweetest, most gentle dogs we know,” Coughlin said. “They have been close since he was born."