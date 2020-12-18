4 min read

Cyclists See A Stray Dog On The Road And Know He's Coming Home With Them

“Since I have no children, I will have a dog" 💙

By Lily Feinn

Published on 12/18/2020 at 1:07 PM

Last April, Ladislau Alcântara and Rosilene Jansen headed out to get some exercise during quarantine. But they had no idea one little bike ride was about to change their lives forever.

The day was hotter than expected, so they decided to turn back early when they saw a small animal standing alone on the road. As they approached, the skinny brown dachshund didn’t run — he just stared back at them as if asking for help.

Cyclists find abandoned dog on the road
Rose Jansen

“We realized that he was abandoned and we had bread in the backpack, so I approached him," Jansen told The Dodo. "I gave him the bread and he ate it immediately.”

When Alcântara and Jansen asked some local residents about the dog, they learned the area was a popular dumping spot for animals. “I despaired because I didn't want to leave him there,” Jansen said. “But there was still more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) to get home.”

Bikers rescue stray daschund
Rose Jansen

Alcântara unzipped his hydration backpack, picked up the frail dog and placed him inside. “It wasn't easy,” Jansen said. “I biked behind him and kept watching the backpack so that the dog didn't fall. Each kilometer was an eternity.”

Cyclists rescue abandoned daschund
Rose Jansen

On a break before reaching home, exhausted, Alcântara turned to Jansen and said, smiling: “Since I have no children, I will have a dog.”

Rose Jansen

The couple named the dog Rotivi, though Alcântara prefers to call him Pelanka. Finally at home, they gave him a bath and a good meal, and as time went on, the couple became more attached to Pelanka. 

Now, the three are inseparable.

Rose Jansen

Pelanka has since gained a healthy amount of weight and is strong enough to join his parents on all their adventures. And even though he was an unexpected surprise, Alcântara and Jansen couldn’t picture their life without him.

“He is our companion and is always with us,” Jansen said. “He is not afraid of other animals regardless of size. He feels safe knowing that we are always close.”

To learn more about Pelanka and his family, you can follow their adventures on Instagram.

