2 min read Cutest Fish Finds Undersea Camera And Showers It With Kisses Such a charmer ❤️ 🐟

Sure, there are plenty of fish in the sea. But you’d be hard-pressed to find one more charming than this. Go ahead, try not to be smitten.

Coral Restoration Foundation

An undersea camera from the Coral Restoration Foundation, a marine conservation organization, has captured some memorable footage of one of their gilled beneficiaries — a very friendly cowfish, who lives at the site. While going about his business one day, the fish evidently noticed the camera rolling and decided he was ready for his close-up. And to give a few hearty smooches.

When Sascha Carey saw the clip above, she was struck with a feeling of familiarity. Having volunteered to work at that location a while back, doing cleaning work for the foundation, she believes she encountered that very same fish. He was just as friendly then, too. "The fish hung around us the whole time at the site when we were cleaning," Carey told The Dodo. "Very inquisitive and just wanted to watch us the whole time."