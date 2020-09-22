Curious Bear Gently Awakens Man Napping By Pool
“I couldn’t believe it!”
The other day, Dawn Bete’s husband was at home, napping by the pool, when a curious bear decided to drop by.
But the bear did more than just have a look around.
While Bete’s husband dozed, the bear wandered in and took a few sips of the pool’s cool water. It was only then that she seemed to notice the human reclining in a chair nearby.
She gingerly approached.
And, almost as if to prank him, the bear then gave Bete’s husband’s foot a gentle nudge — startling him awake.
Shortly after, Bete got a text about what happened.
“I just thought [my husband] was joking until he asked me to check out Ring [camera] footage,” Bete told The Dodo. “There it was!”
Here’s that moment on video:
“I couldn’t believe it!” Bete said. “Crazy!”
Though the notion of being randomly awoken by a bear might seem like a scary one, Bete's husband took it all in stride. As is nearly always the case, the bear meant no harm — and she appeared more frightened by the encounter than he did.
Still, it's one Bete and her husband (and likely the bear) won't soon forget.