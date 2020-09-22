2 min read Curious Bear Gently Awakens Man Napping By Pool “I couldn’t believe it!”

The other day, Dawn Bete’s husband was at home, napping by the pool, when a curious bear decided to drop by. But the bear did more than just have a look around.

Dawn Bete

While Bete’s husband dozed, the bear wandered in and took a few sips of the pool’s cool water. It was only then that she seemed to notice the human reclining in a chair nearby. She gingerly approached. And, almost as if to prank him, the bear then gave Bete’s husband’s foot a gentle nudge — startling him awake.

Shortly after, Bete got a text about what happened. “I just thought [my husband] was joking until he asked me to check out Ring [camera] footage,” Bete told The Dodo. “There it was!” Here’s that moment on video: