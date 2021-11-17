Crowd Goes Wild After Fox Decides To Storm The Field During Football Game

Recently, Arizona State faced off against USC in a heated game of college football. But the highlight of the evening really had nothing to do with sports. That honor goes to a fox.

YouTube/Ding Productions

About 12 minutes into the first quarter of the game, the wild animal stormed onto the field — bringing the action to a halt. How he’d gotten in is anyone’s guess, but as the fox explored the stadium (including a quick tour of the stands), the crowd couldn’t help but cheer at the surprise appearance.

