Sad-Faced Shelter Cat Looking For A Family Who Will Love Him Exactly As He Is

Ben Franklin arrived at the Animal Welfare Society in New Milford, Connecticut, in June of 2021 after his owner passed away. He was definitely a little nervous, but everyone fell in love with him right away because of his unique eyes and facial expression.

Ben is crosseyed and also has a perpetually sad-looking face, but neither seems to affect him at all. The only real effect it has is making him irresistibly adorable to everyone who sees him. “We noticed his crossed eyes right away and thought they were so cute,” Crystal, a staff member at the Animal Welfare Society, told The Dodo. “Ben has seen our vet, and there was no concern about his eyes.”

People might think that Ben’s eyes would get in the way of him getting adopted, but it’s actually the opposite. He gets a lot of attention from potential adopters when they first see his sweet face. Unfortunately, he isn’t as cuddly or outgoing as people want him to be right off the bat, and he’s now been waiting over a year for someone to finally take a chance on him.

“Ben's ideal home would be quiet with someone patient and understanding,” Crystal said. “He would be okay with another easygoing cat that will respect his space and not want to play, but would prefer a home without dogs or small children. Even though Benjamin requires a special home, we know there is someone out there for him!”

Ben also has a special medicated diet he’ll need his new family to keep him on. Even though he’s a little standoffish currently, his friends at the shelter suspect it’s because shelter life has been a little tough for him. Once he’s settled into his new home, hopefully, he’ll be able to relax and come out of his shell. Despite his sad-looking face, Ben Franklin really does want to find a family he can love forever, and his friends at the shelter won’t stop looking until they find his perfect match.