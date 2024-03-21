Coyote Howls In Despair Realizing Someone Stole Her Beloved Toy Collection

Meet Stevie — a rambunctious coyote with an unusual love for dog toys. When her neighbor, LouAnne Brickhouse, started leaving plushies in her favorite sleeping spot one day, Stevie became instantly obsessed. She visited every day afterward for a nap with her cuddly new best friends. Brickhouse, who documents the wildlife activity around her house on Instagram, loved seeing Stevie snuggle up with her toys via one of many outdoor cameras. But her cameras recently caught a stranger playing with the toys, and they committed an unthinkable crime. “Someone came in the middle of the night while Stevie and Jack were gone and stole their stuffies!” Brickhouse wrote in an Instagram post.

While Stevie and her husband, Jack, slept elsewhere, an unknown coyote discovered their treasure trove of toys and quickly took interest in them. The intruder sniffed around for his favorite plushie then carried it into the woods. The mischievous coyote returned moments later and did the same thing with the remaining toys. Brickhouse was shocked when she watched footage of the crime, but no one was more surprised than Stevie.

When Stevie returned to Brickhouse’s deck the next day, she went straight to where she’d last seen her toys. She immediately realized they were missing, and the heartbroken girl cried out in despair alongside her mate. “Of course, we (humans) can’t say for sure they were talking smack and marking their territory to the stuffie stealer, but this behavior on the platform is not the usual nestlings of nap time,” Brickhouse wrote on Instagram. You can watch the coyotes’ reactions here:

Thankfully, Brickhouse had a plan to reunite Stevie with her beloved toys. The homeowner kept an eye out for the stuffies throughout her yard and eventually located them on a nearby hill. Sadly, the thief damaged the plushies, which Stevie famously never destroyed. So Brickhouse bought her new ones. “Since Stevie and Jack have never even pulled a thread from their stuffies, we … dispatched the non-perfect stolen items with brand-new ones,” Brickhouse wrote on Instagram. “We’re pretty sure they were mystified but grateful.”

Stevie was ecstatic to see her favorite toys again and soon cuddled up with them for a much-needed nap. The thief has returned a few times since, most recently bringing a pack of friends with him to play with Stevie’s toys. But Brickhouse ensures that Stevie’s beloved plushies remain on the deck, and she suspects the thief isn’t a total stranger. “We believe they’re all part of the same family,” Brickhouse wrote on Instagram.

As much as Stevie’s cousins love her dog toys, no one’s as attached to the plushies as she is. She may be wild, but the sweet girl finds comfort in her toys, and she treats them with the utmost love and adoration. “Stevie takes excellent care of her stuffies,” Brickhouse wrote on Instagram. “And though we hardly get a glimpse of her in person, we’re so happy to know she’s found a peaceful spot in the habitat we all share.”