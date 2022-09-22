Couple Spots A Suitcase Wriggling On The Road And Realizes It's Full Of Puppies

Last week, a couple was driving down a North Carolina highway when they saw something odd. An abandoned suitcase was sitting in the road up ahead, and it appeared to be moving. The couple slowed their car, and that’s when they saw it — a tiny nose just barely poking out from an unzipped corner of the bag. They quickly opened the suitcase and were shocked to find four friendly puppies inside.

Guilford County Animal Services

The couple grabbed the puppies and drove to Guilford County Animal Services. A shelter staff member who met them in the parking lot initially didn’t believe them when they said they found a suitcase full of puppies. It seemed so outlandish. But then he spotted the four little faces. “We all expressed shock that someone would do that,” the staff member told The Dodo.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Dog Goes Everywhere In His Dad's Kangaroo Pouch

Guilford County Animal Services

The puppies, who are all female, were hesitant to trust their new caregivers, perhaps assuming these strangers would abandon them, too. Since arriving at the shelter, they’ve cautiously begun to adapt, and the kind rescue staff has slowly taught them what love feels like. “They are very scared and shy,” the shelter representative said. “The medical team says they haven’t had much human socialization, so our staff is interacting and playing with them.”

Guilford County Animal Services

Rescue staff gave the puppies luggage and travel-related names — Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway and Carion (as in, “carry on”). Once the puppies complete their medical evaluations and socialization, they’ll be put up for adoption and given the opportunity to find their forever families.

Guilford County Animal Services

Though these puppies were once tossed aside, thanks to the keen eyes of two Good Samaritans, they’ll never have to worry about being left behind ever again.

