Couple Spots 2 Furry Faces Peeking Out Of The Weeds And Knows They Have To Help

When Logan and Abigail Fabrizio spotted four little black eyes peeking out from the weeds by the side of the road, they were shocked to find they belonged to two beagle puppies. Surely, they thought, these puppies must belong to someone in the neighborhood. But a few days later, they were saddened to see that the puppies were still there, scared and alone. The couple knew what they had to do.

“We could tell they were abandoned,” Logan Fabrizio told The Dodo. The pair jumped into action, luring the first beagle out with a hot dog, and eventually coaxing the second one out too. It was hard work, gaining the trust of these terrified pups left to fend for themselves, but the Fabrizios were up to the task. “You could tell they were very scared,” Fabrizio said. Safe at home, the Fabrizios bathed the beagles and removed over 20 ticks from their ears alone.

The Fabrizios documented their journey rescuing and bathing the beagles in a video, which you can watch here:

It soon became clear that the couple was falling in love with the little beagles. They named them Remi and Riley and officially made them part of the family. Now, a month post-rescue, the beagles are much more trusting and are so happy to have a family who cares about them. “They are loving it,” Fabrizio said. “Hogging the bed, running all over the furniture and exploring the 10 acres we are on.”

The beagles’ unique personalities are beginning to shine through. The couple learned that Riley is more adventurous and loves paddle boarding and exploring, while Remi is a bit more cautious but loves cuddling and ear scratches.

Though the Fabrizios still don’t know exactly where the beagles came from, they’re so glad they found each other, as the pups have proven to be a perfect addition to the family. “[The dogs] definitely changed some day-to-day habits and rearranged some of our priorities,” Fabrizio said. “But, overall, I believe our lives have been changed for the better since we found these two.”