Couple Sees Stray Dog Waiting Outside Their Gate And Immediately Lets Him In

Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend was pulling up to their house when he noticed a corgi pacing back and forth in front of their gate. He seemed scared and confused and was looking inside the gate as if he wanted to get in. Alondra’s boyfriend called her from the car and told her what was happening, and she said to open the gate to see if the corgi would go in — and luckily, he did.

As soon as the gate opened, the dog ran inside and kept running until he found a place to hide between the fence and the back of the house. The couple tried to approach him, but he refused to move. The poor little guy was so scared, but after sitting with him for a while and telling him that it was OK, he let them pick him up and they quickly brought him to the vet to get checked out.

Although he wasn’t chipped, after posting about the rescue online, Alondra was actually able to locate the dog’s mom. She said she’d had to leave the dog, Buddy, behind when she and her ex broke up and was under the impression that he had rehomed Buddy. She was so grateful to the couple for finding him and making sure he was safe — and asked if they would want to adopt him.

“He gets along well with my three other dogs,” Alondra told The Dodo. “The owner said she would like it if we could [adopt him] since he seems to be doing really well with us. Even though a fourth dog is a lot of responsibility, we are happy to. He fits in perfectly in our home.” Even though Buddy was super scared when he was first rescued, as soon as he realized he was safe, he immediately started coming out of his shell, and now he’s transformed into the sweetest, most playful little dog.

“There’s a major difference in him now,” Alondra said. “He is acclimating very well since at first he was super scared and seemed traumatized from whatever he had gone through. He is now very happy and playful … He loves belly rubs and playing fetch. We are socializing him as much as we can, and he will now take a belly rub from anyone!”

