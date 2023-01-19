Couple Runs To The Water When They Spot Someone Huge Drifting By Their House

Alex and Wendy Santantonio often notice objects floating by their waterfront home in Maryland, usually pieces of driftwood or other debris. So when Alex saw something brown floating by, he didn’t think much of it. He grabbed his binoculars, just in case, and was glad he did.

“I walked by the windows that look out over the water and just happened to see something floating along,” Santantonio told The Dodo. “So I grabbed our binoculars and took a look and saw that it was an osprey.”

Santantonio thought the osprey might be fishing, but then he noticed the bird’s wings were strangely spread out across the water. This bird wasn’t fishing — he was drowning.

“We ran outside,” Santantonio said. “Our kayaks were already down by the water because we’d been out the day before. The water isn’t very deep there, so we didn’t even throw our life jackets on, just jumped right in.