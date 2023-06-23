Couple Out Paddle Boarding Suddenly Realize They're Not Alone
It was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.
Last month, while out on a paddle boarding trip near their home in Argentina, Osta Paolo and his partner suddenly found themselves in the company of someone who couldn’t be missed.
She made sure of that.
Paolo and his partner were far from shore, sharing a board, when a hulking figure quietly emerged from the water nearby.
It was a whale — and her initially subtle approach wouldn’t last.
As the pair sat in awe, the whale proceeded to move in for a closer look, circling their board near the water’s surface.
Understandably humbled to be in the presence of such a large animal, the couple apparently decided to head back in closer to shore — no doubt taking with them a memory from that epic encounter that they won't soon forget.
And to top it all off, the curious whale appeared to send them off with a wave.