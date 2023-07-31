Couple Opens Box Of Pizza And Finds Something Pink Moving Inside Of It
"To our shock, we look down ..."
When Joe Cunningham and his partner adopted an adorable puppy named Teddy earlier this year, they likely had no idea exactly how their lives would change. But soon, Teddy snuck his way squarely into their hearts.
And beyond.
Last month, Cunningham shared a video capturing one of the many unexpected ways Teddy transforms their daily routine. In this case, it began with dinner.
“We just sat down for a little pizza takeaway,” Cunningham told The Dodo. “[We] put our favorite show on and then, to our shock, we look down."
Upon opening up the pizza box, the couple found it included a “topping” they hadn’t ordered — and it was moving:
The squishy, pink object inside the box wasn’t a topping at all. It was Teddy.
“[His] little tongue was trying to get through a tiny hole to get a taste of the pizza!” Cunningham said.
Rather than beg for a nibble, as most pups might, Teddy had found a sneaky workaround.
It was at that moment Cunningham and his partner came to realize pizza night would never be the same again. And, going forward, it would be their pup providing the entertainment.
That "topping" by Teddy will be hard to top.
"[He's] so cute!" Cunningham said.