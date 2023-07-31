Couple Opens Box Of Pizza And Finds Something Pink Moving Inside Of It

When Joe Cunningham and his partner adopted an adorable puppy named Teddy earlier this year, they likely had no idea exactly how their lives would change . But soon, Teddy snuck his way squarely into their hearts.

Last month, Cunningham shared a video capturing one of the many unexpected ways Teddy transforms their daily routine. In this case, it began with dinner.

“We just sat down for a little pizza takeaway,” Cunningham told The Dodo. “[We] put our favorite show on and then, to our shock, we look down."

Upon opening up the pizza box, the couple found it included a “topping” they hadn’t ordered — and it was moving: