Couple Finds Someone Furry Hiding On Their Porch And Realizes He's Not What He Seems

When a couple in Texas noticed an animal hiding out on their porch, they were curious about who it might be. They watched him for a while and quickly realized the little guy was not someone who was supposed to be out on his own and decided to call for help. “They suspected he was a domestic rat and feared for his safety, knowing he couldn't survive out there long with the heat and feral cats and coyotes,” Central Texas Rat Rescue wrote on TikTok.

Rescuers headed over to the couple’s house to try and coax the sweet rat, later named Jean-Luc, out of hiding. They were able to tell he was a domestic rat and not meant to be out in the wild based on his coloring, features and general demeanor. He was a little nervous at first and felt safer staying inside the little makeshift home he’d created for himself. Eventually, though, his rescuers won him over.

The women let Jean-Luc sniff their hands and talked gently to him, giving him time to relax and get used to them. After a while, they were able to lure him out of hiding with some peanut butter, giving them an opportunity to grab him and pull him to safety. Peanut butter isn’t typically a recommended treat for rats but can be a great rescue tool in a pinch. In this case, it totally worked.

“Poor guy is thin and has some wounds, but seems a very sweet boy,” the rescue wrote. “He will receive medical treatment and be in quarantine until he is healthy enough for neutering and adoption.”