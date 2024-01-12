Couple In The Middle Of Marriage Vows Is Interrupted By Tiniest Wedding Crasher

Cara and Matt were in the middle of their wedding vows when Cara noticed her bridesmaids were laughing. She was a little annoyed but did her best to focus on the beautiful things Matt was saying. As he continued talking, the entire wedding party continued laughing, and finally, she turned around to ask them what could possibly be so funny. Thankfully, they weren’t laughing at the vows, but at a tiny wedding crasher in the background.

Cara and Matt have always been huge cat people. They even had cat cake toppers at their wedding. So it seemed only fitting that a kitten would show up on the edge of the woods behind their wedding ceremony and start meowing, demanding to be involved. “She was a wedding gift from the cat distribution system,” someone commented on TikTok.

Once the entire wedding had acknowledged the kitten, she calmed down a bit and quietly observed the ceremony. After the wedding, the employees at the venue searched for the kitten but couldn’t convince her to come out. It took a few weeks, but they were finally able to catch the little party crasher, and the couple knew there was only one thing to do.

“It truly felt like a sign,” Cara wrote on TikTok. The newly married couple named the kitten Daisy and officially adopted her into their family.