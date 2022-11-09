Couple Hears Someone Stuck In Their Chimney And Can't Believe Who They Find

When a strange sound started coming from the chimney, the Hairy Farmpit Girls weren’t too concerned at first. After three days, though, they realized whatever was making the sounds was slowly coming down the chimney and likely needed help getting out. “We started thinking squirrel maybe,” Jen and Swan of the Hairy Farmpit Girls told The Dodo. “We kept opening the fireplace and checking as much as we could but saw nothing. We heard some chattering later, and it pretty much solidified it being a squirrel for us, but because the chimney flue curves, we had to wait for it to come all the way down.”

Finally, the noises from the chimney were pretty loud, and the animal they thought was a squirrel was at the bottom, ready to be set free. They opened up the doors and grabbed some pillows and blankets, ready to gently shoo their friend out of the house. They took apart the tube of the chimney — and saw a claw poke out. The chimney dweller wasn’t a squirrel at all. He was a vulture.

Hairy Farmpit Girls

“Jen, possibly joking, had commented it could be a vulture a day before, but we just laughed it off,” the Hairy Farmpit Girls said. “We screamed when it came out, but we both love vultures, so it was pretty cool and we felt special.” Luckily the vulture seemed to be OK, and he flew all around the living room until they were able to open a window and get him outside again. He and his family have lived on the Hairy Farmpit Girls’ property since they bought the house, and they were more than happy to help one of their neighbors. They figured that was the end of it, but it wasn’t, because now, the vulture they rescued stops by to say hello all the time.

Hairy Farmpit Girls

“The next morning, we heard what we thought was a kitten or one of our baby goats on the side porch,” the Hairy Farmpit Girls said. “We went to check, and he was sitting there watching us eat breakfast. I think he likes us.”

Hairy Farmpit Girls

The couple has decided to call him Scary Poppins, and he loves greeting them every chance he gets. He’s very grateful that they helped him, and they’ve definitely made a lifelong friend. “They are very habitual creatures, so he's probably gonna hang around for life,” the Hairy Farmpit Girls said.