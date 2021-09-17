Couple Is Surprised To Find The Tiniest Hitchhiker Riding On The Front Of Their Car

G and her boyfriend had just arrived at the grocery store and were sitting in their car in the parking lot discussing what they were going to buy when suddenly, they realized they weren’t alone. A little mouse was hanging out on the front of their car, and the couple was shocked to realize he’d been there the entire drive and they somehow hadn’t noticed him. “He seemed like he was just chilling, exploring the windshield and hood area,” G (who asked that her full name not be included) told The Dodo. “I don't think he realized there were humans inside his ride.”

G

The drive to the grocery store only took about five minutes, so luckily, the little mouse hadn’t been along for the ride for too long. Regardless, he seemed to be totally OK and was just enjoying the view from his sweet new ride. “When I saw him, I was mostly just stunned,” G said. “I come from the city, so seeing wildlife up close is always interesting to me, and rodents don't scare/bother me. I found him quite adorable actually.” The couple realized the mouse must have been riding in the inner workings of the car somehow, which is why they hadn’t spotted him before. Once the car stopped, the mouse had apparently decided to check out the destination and decide whether or not he wanted to stay awhile. “He seemed to have crawled up from a compartment under the windshield wipers below the hood, but it was separate from the engine compartment,” G said. “We opened the hood later and checked the nooks and crannies for a nest, but didn't find anything, so the mouse probably wasn't in there for very long before we drove to the store.”

G