Couple Finds A Way To Test Who Their Dog Loves The Most "When she reacted the way she did, we were honestly in disbelief."

This is Cookie — a happy little dog who's never lacking for love or attention. Her parents make sure of that. "She is the centerpiece to our family!" Kamila Omarova, the pup's mom, told The Dodo. "Cookie is a smart, sweet and spunky dog full of personality. We absolutely adore her." Cookie adores them too, of course. But her parents recently found a way to test which of them she adores the most.

The other day, Omarova and her boyfriend decided to run a little experiment — a "dog challenge" — to reveal who had the biggest piece of Cookie's heart. It begins with the couple standing on opposite sides of Cookie, an equal distance apart. Then, at the same moment, both Omarova and her boyfriend run in opposite directions. This is in order to see who Cookie would follow, presumably her preferred parent of the two. And, well, here's how that played out:

"We both thought she would pick the other person," Omarova said. "When she reacted the way she did, we were honestly in disbelief." Clearly, which of her parents to follow was no easy choice for Cookie; the challenge ended in an adorable draw. Still, if there's a winner to be named, it's the dog who loves so much that a choice like this left her spinning.