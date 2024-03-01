Couple Can't Keep It Together When Uninvited Guest 'Objects' At Their Wedding
The timing was perfect.
Last summer, newlyweds Amy and Harry Millard were married in a stunning outdoor ceremony at an estate in England. The setting was idyllic, and the weather pristine — but the nuptials didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.
In fact, if one uninvited guest had their way, Amy and Harry might not have wed at all.
Wedding videographer Jack of Something Borrowed Films was recording footage of Amy and Harry’s ceremony when things took an unexpected turn.
When the wedding officiant arrived to the portion of the ceremony when the crowd is given an opportunity to raise an objection to the coupling — mostly a needless formality, one hopes — someone there actually had the audacity to raise their voice.
The couple couldn’t help but laugh:
It appears that Amy and Harry decided to carry on with their nuptials despite the cow’s apparent objections.
Did it spoil the special moment? Hardly.
“A rather noisy bovine only added [to] how amazing this day was,” Something Borrowed Films wrote. “And as you can see, Amy and Harry's day was amazing from start to finish.”