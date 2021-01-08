6 min read Couple Builds The Cutest Bedroom For Their Cat “She is very spoiled, as if you couldn’t tell" 💅

Stella has been with her family since she was just a kitten, and she’s always been the queen of the house. “She is very spoiled, as if you couldn’t tell,” Kelsey Mansingh, Stella’s mom, told The Dodo. “We always joke that she’s obsessed with us, because she follows us everywhere we go, she greets us at the door when we come home, she lays down for belly rubs, and she wakes us up in the morning by meowing and walking all over us. She is so sweet and super playful. We always say she’s more like a dog than an actual cat.”

Kelsey Mansingh

Stella’s parents are very into DIY projects and love posting their creations for their followers online. One day, they decided to take on a very special project: building Stella her very own room. “We had a closet that wasn’t being utilized under our stairs, and I wanted a space to put her litter box, food and bed so it was out of the way and not visible when guests came over,” Mansingh said. “So I thought the closet was perfect, it was spacious enough to fit everything and tucked away. Also, she’s our fur child — she deserved her own little room!” Excited to give Stella her very own space, the couple quickly got to work on the room. Since the space was already empty and just needed a little TLC, the project only took a couple of days to complete.

Kelsey Mansingh

“All I did was throw some shiplap on the walls and then painted it, added some fun wallpaper and filled the room with her things,” Mansingh said. “She’s not too picky with her decor. One of the easiest DIY projects we ever did, and it’s a huge conversation starter when people come over!” Once the room was finished, Stella’s parents couldn’t wait to show it to her. They hoped she would love it as much as they did — and luckily, she did. “She loved it and instantly knew it was HER room,” Mansingh said. “When she’s excited she scratches on her scratching post, and rubs against us, and that’s exactly what she did. She had no issue learning it was her space and she probably brags to all of her cat friends about it.”

Now, Stella spends a ton of time in her little space. She still loves to follow her parents everywhere, so if they go upstairs away from her room, so does she. When they’re downstairs or out somewhere, though, she’s cozied up in her room, sleeping or eating or just playing the day away. Most of her stuff is in the surprisingly spacious room, and Stella definitely seems to love having a space that’s all her own. Some people have been a little bothered when they saw that her litter box and her food are both in the space, as it can be better to keep them separate, but that’s always been the way Stella likes it. Her water bowl is in a different space because she won’t drink if her water is near her food for some reason. Stella knows what she likes, and isn’t afraid to make her voice heard.

Kelsey Mansingh

“I know she can’t tell us, but cats are picky, if she didn’t like it — we would know,” Mansingh said. Stella’s parents love her so much and thought she deserved a room all to herself, and the slightly spoiled cat is so grateful and loves her parents so much right back.