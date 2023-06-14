Couple Arrives Home To Find An Ominous Figure Lurking In Their Living Room

The other day, Vernalisa Rougeux and her fiancé stepped out to run a few errands, leaving their adorable dog, Georgia, to hold down the fort at home. Georgia had the house to herself — but she wasn’t alone for long.

At some point after the couple departed, a wild local decided to stroll right in, apparently gaining access through Georgia’s doggy-door. It was a vulture — and he made himself quite comfortable.

When Rougeux and her fiancé got back to the house, they were understandably shocked to see a dark, ominous figure looming in their living room uninvited. Rougeux didn’t know what to think at first: “Lots of worst-case scenarios, basically,” she told The Dodo. There was a certain someone who wasn’t too concerned, however. That would be Georgia. “I’m pretty sure she slept through the entire thing until we called her out of the house,” Rougeux said. Here’s video of the couple’s vulture encounter:

Fortunately, after a few minutes of guiding the wayward bird toward the door with an umbrella, Rougeux was able to send him on his way unharmed. “[He] knocked over a lamp and some of my plants, but no real damage,” she said. Georgia did get a little spooked in all the commotion, though. She hid for a while under the couple’s truck until she was convinced it was safe to emerge.

