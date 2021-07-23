4 min read Woman Catches Her Little Dog Having Secret Meetings With The Neighbor It happens every night ❤️️

Zola’s always known she was a big dog in a small dog’s body. The 2-year-old corgi refuses to let her short legs hold her back from getting what she wants. And what Zola really wants is to play with her neighbor, Rocky.

Haley Smith

About three weeks ago, Haley Smith noticed that whenever Zola went out in the yard, she’d make a beeline for the fence. “She started really going crazy and barking at the fence, and we weren't sure why,” Smith told The Dodo. “She would sit by the door and we would let her out, and she would sprint to the fence and start jumping. We thought it was odd.”

Haley Smith

Smith didn’t understand what was so attractive about the cinder block barrier until she caught a glimpse of a sweet black and white spotted face looking over. But no matter how high Zola jumped, she couldn’t reach the dog on the other side. “We peeked outside and lo and behold, she was just trying to talk to the big paws and head that were peering over at her,” Smith said. “She really wants to get to Rocky. She will take a running leap at the fence and try to jump to his height.”

Haley Smith

Rocky and Zola’s meetings have since become a nightly affair. The two have yet to meet without the barrier, but that just makes the pups even more interested in each other. “Rocky is very gentle,” Smith said. “At first he barked back at her. Now, he jumps up and just watches her quietly. He seems very curious about her.” But Zola doesn’t seem to like that their meetings are a little one-sided. “One theory I have is that she's a little jealous that Rocky can see into her yard but she can't see into his,” Smith said. “She probably wants to know how to get to him so they can sniff and play.”

Zola loves other dogs and always pulls to sniff each one she sees on her walks. The fact that she hasn’t been able to reach Rocky is the ultimate challenge, and she’s constantly trying to figure out how to get to his level.

Haley Smith

Smith has no doubt that Zola will soon reach him, and the two will finally be together. “Zola is too smart for her own good,” Smith said. “She's pretty sure she will figure out a way to get to the top of the fence.”