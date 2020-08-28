4 min read Corgi Freaks Out When She Sees A Bush That Looks Just Like Her “She looked confused and concerned" 😂

Luna isn’t usually scared of other dogs — in fact, she’s kinda bossy. “Luna, like a lot of other corgis, has a big dog attitude in a smaller package,” Matt, Luna’s dad who asked that his last name not be included, told The Dodo. “She loves policing other dogs at the dog park.”

Instagram/lelunaberry

So it came as a surprise when the little dog freaked out when she met a larger, greener version of herself. Luna and Matt were visiting a friend earlier this year when they spotted an adorable topiary in the neighbor’s yard. “I just thought it was hilarious 'cause I instantly thought it was a corgi-shaped hedge,” Matt said. “Maybe that’s just what my brain defaults to 'cause my dog is a corgi.”

Instagram/lelunaberry

Matt placed Luna in front of the hedge for a photo and it became clear she was not interested in making friends. “I think she was afraid cause it was so large and maybe the way I reacted to it,” Matt said. “She looked confused and concerned.” Matt was surprised to learn that his tough dog is actually a bit of a scaredy cat — when it comes to large plants, at least. “She has a pretty expressive face so it feels like I know what she’s thinking,” Matt said.

Instagram/lelunaberry

Matt snapped the photo of Luna and posted it to Twitter, with the caption: “Neighbors are a big fan of Luna apparently.” People were so impressed by the likeness that the post quickly went viral. However, all the attention didn't change Luna's mind when it came to topiaries.

Instagram/lelunaberry