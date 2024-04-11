Cops Catch An Animal In The Act Of Impersonating A Police Officer

Recently, it came to the attention of law enforcement in England that there was a certain someone on the loose in public impersonating a police officer.

And that someone was an animal.

According to Thames Valley Police, officers were at a workshop where their patrol vehicles are serviced when a familiar sound struck their ears — the sound of a police siren. At first, they assumed there’d been a malfunction on one of their cars outside.

But then they looked up, and this is what they saw: