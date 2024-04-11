Cops Catch An Animal In The Act Of Impersonating A Police Officer

“This is 100 percent real."

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 4/11/2024 at 10:18 AM

Recently, it came to the attention of law enforcement in England that there was a certain someone on the loose in public impersonating a police officer.

And that someone was an animal.

According to Thames Valley Police, officers were at a workshop where their patrol vehicles are serviced when a familiar sound struck their ears — the sound of a police siren. At first, they assumed there’d been a malfunction on one of their cars outside.

But then they looked up, and this is what they saw:

Turns out, a local bird who lives near the station (where real sirens often blare) had come to learn that particular "song" himself — crooning it back to the very officers who unwittingly taught him.

“[This] little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to then recreate,” Thames Valley Police wrote in a post.

He’d nailed it.

Thames Valley Police

This, of course, isn’t the first time a wild bird has come to adapt their songs or calls based on human-made sounds they hear around them. It is, however, often quite unbelievable to hear firsthand.

But as Thames Valley Police are quick to note:

“This is 100 percent real and is NOT a late April Fools joke!”