Cops Catch An Animal In The Act Of Impersonating A Police Officer
“This is 100 percent real."
Recently, it came to the attention of law enforcement in England that there was a certain someone on the loose in public impersonating a police officer.
And that someone was an animal.
According to Thames Valley Police, officers were at a workshop where their patrol vehicles are serviced when a familiar sound struck their ears — the sound of a police siren. At first, they assumed there’d been a malfunction on one of their cars outside.
But then they looked up, and this is what they saw:
Turns out, a local bird who lives near the station (where real sirens often blare) had come to learn that particular "song" himself — crooning it back to the very officers who unwittingly taught him.
“[This] little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to then recreate,” Thames Valley Police wrote in a post.
He’d nailed it.
This, of course, isn’t the first time a wild bird has come to adapt their songs or calls based on human-made sounds they hear around them. It is, however, often quite unbelievable to hear firsthand.
But as Thames Valley Police are quick to note:
“This is 100 percent real and is NOT a late April Fools joke!”